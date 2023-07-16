Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jarred Kelenic (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (77) this season while batting .248 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 59 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 33 games this year (38.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36% of his games this season (31 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.246
|.325
|OBP
|.317
|.434
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|22
|54/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|7
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Olson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
