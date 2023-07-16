Kolten Wong -- hitting .161 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 20 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Wong has driven home a run in 11 games this season (20.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .139 AVG .183 .253 OBP .243 .181 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 20/8 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings