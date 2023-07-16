Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (45-46) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (41-50) at 4:10 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 31 out of the 58 games, or 53.4%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 12-7 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule