Mariners vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (45-46) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (41-50) at 4:10 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have won 31 out of the 58 games, or 53.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle is 12-7 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Astros
|W 10-1
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|L 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|W 3-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 15
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 16
|Tigers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson
|July 17
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|Twins
|-
|George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez
|July 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kevin Gausman
