Reese Olson will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've gone 31-27 in those games.

Seattle has gone 11-7 (winning 61.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 91 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-44-2).

The Mariners have gone 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 21-24 14-17 31-27 34-32 11-12

