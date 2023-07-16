How to Watch the Mariners vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Bryce Miller and Reese Olson are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 17th in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .387 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners are 26th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 408 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.173).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Miller is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.
- Miller will look to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|W 10-1
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kevin Gausman
