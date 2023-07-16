Bryce Miller and Reese Olson are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .387 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Mariners are 26th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 408 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.173).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

Miller is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Miller will look to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/18/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/19/2023 Twins - Home - - 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Kevin Gausman

