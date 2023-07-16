The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford and his .806 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .276 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 33), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (33.3%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 20 .290 AVG .268 .333 OBP .323 .581 SLG .661 3 XBH 10 3 HR 6 8 RBI 10 11/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings