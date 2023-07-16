Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford and his .806 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .276 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 33), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (33.3%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|.290
|AVG
|.268
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.581
|SLG
|.661
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|11/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
