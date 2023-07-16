Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Tigers - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .139 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .256 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 57 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- France has driven in a run in 27 games this season (30.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.264
|AVG
|.247
|.338
|OBP
|.312
|.437
|SLG
|.324
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|33/12
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
