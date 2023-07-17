Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (12.5%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.208
|.289
|OBP
|.313
|.376
|SLG
|.446
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|19
|36/11
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.80), 42nd in WHIP (1.264), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
