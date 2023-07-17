Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (46-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.80 ERA).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 32 out of the 59 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 21-17, a 55.3% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 410 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule