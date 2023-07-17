Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to find success against Sonny Gray when he starts for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 104 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (410 total runs).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.169).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty went seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gilbert is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins - Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Kevin Gausman 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

