Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (46-46) on Monday, July 17, when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The Twins are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-140). A 7.5-run total is set in the game.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 11, or 34.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won five of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

