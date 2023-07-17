Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mike Ford and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (108 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .267 with four doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- Ford has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 34), and 9.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Ford has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 34 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.265
|AVG
|.268
|.306
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.661
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.80), 42nd in WHIP (1.264), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.