Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3000 as of December 31, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +195
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season went over the point total.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.
- As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner compiled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of July 17 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.