Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Hernandez has had an RBI in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .217 AVG .266 .276 OBP .318 .394 SLG .452 17 XBH 15 7 HR 8 22 RBI 28 70/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings