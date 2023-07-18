J.P. Crawford -- hitting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 87), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.3% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .270 AVG .238 .393 OBP .333 .428 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 5 HR 3 16 RBI 17 38/32 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings