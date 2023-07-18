The Minnesota Twins and Edouard Julien hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 16th in baseball with 105 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (417 total runs).

The Mariners' .311 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.174).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woo is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Woo will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins - Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert - 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.