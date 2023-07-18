How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
The Minnesota Twins and Edouard Julien hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 16th in baseball with 105 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).
- Seattle has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (417 total runs).
- The Mariners' .311 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.174).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Woo is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Woo will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
