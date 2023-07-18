When the Seattle Mariners (47-46) and Minnesota Twins (48-47) match up at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 18, Bryan Woo will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Twins will send Bailey Ober to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +110. A 7-run total is listed for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Twins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-130), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 33, or 55%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a 28-22 record (winning 56% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 5-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.