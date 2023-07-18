Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Twins on July 18, 2023
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.312/.404 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has collected 79 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .255/.364/.397 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 16
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 75 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI.
- He's slashing .232/.308/.409 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .196/.285/.409 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
