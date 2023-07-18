Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 37.6% of his games this season (35 of 93), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.218
|AVG
|.266
|.276
|OBP
|.318
|.397
|SLG
|.452
|18
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|28
|70/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 99 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .207 batting average against him.
