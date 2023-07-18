The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 63.3% of his 90 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has had an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .256 AVG .247 .332 OBP .312 .422 SLG .324 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 36/13 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings