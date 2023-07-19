Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.5% of them.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.230
|AVG
|.208
|.288
|OBP
|.313
|.365
|SLG
|.446
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|19
|38/12
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Maeda (2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
