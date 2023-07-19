Wednesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (47-47) versus the Minnesota Twins (49-47) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 19.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (6-7) versus the Twins and Kenta Maeda (2-5).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has not been bigger favorites this season than the -150 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 60% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 420 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

