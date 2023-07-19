The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET. Eugenio Suarez and Edouard Julien have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 106 total home runs.

Seattle's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Mariners are 26th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (420 total runs).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.184).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (6-7) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Castillo has registered nine quality starts this season.

Castillo will try to build upon a 20-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert - 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.