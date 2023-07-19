The Seattle Mariners (47-47) will look to Eugenio Suarez, on a two-game homer streak, against the Minnesota Twins (49-47) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Maeda is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Maeda is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his eight outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.