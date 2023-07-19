Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .271 with five doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (30.6%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.275
|AVG
|.268
|.341
|OBP
|.323
|.525
|SLG
|.661
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
