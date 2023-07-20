On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .219 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 44 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.8% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 31 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 39
.230 AVG .208
.288 OBP .313
.365 SLG .446
12 XBH 14
4 HR 8
17 RBI 19
38/12 K/BB 40/20
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 23rd in WHIP (1.131), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
