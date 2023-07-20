On Thursday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .158 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 20 of 56 games this year (35.7%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (10.7%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 11 games this season (19.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (14 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .128 AVG .183 .236 OBP .243 .167 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 21/8 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings