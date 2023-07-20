Pablo Lopez will start for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 108 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.230).

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 423 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the year.

Kirby is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert - 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez

