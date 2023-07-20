How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Pablo Lopez will start for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Twins Player Props
|Mariners vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 108 total home runs.
- Seattle is 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.230).
- Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 423 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners are 25th in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.189).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Kirby is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the year.
- Kirby is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|L 10-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.