The Seattle Mariners (47-48) will rely on Julio Rodriguez when they host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, July 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

The Twins are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-125). The total for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 62 times and won 33, or 53.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 28-24 (53.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Mariners went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Twins have been victorious in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 7-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Mike Ford 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225) Ty France 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.