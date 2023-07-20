The Seattle Storm (4-16) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Storm Moneyline
Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Storm are 9-10-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in four of four games this season.
  • Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.
  • In the Storm's 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

