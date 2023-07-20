The Seattle Storm (4-16) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Storm are 9-10-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in four of four games this season.

Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.

In the Storm's 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

