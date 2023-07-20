How to Watch the Storm vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Two of the league's top scorers face off -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) visit the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces
- Seattle's 79.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 78.6 Las Vegas allows.
- Seattle's 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).
- The Storm have put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.1% from the field.
- Seattle is making 35.5% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the 33.1% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm are 3-10 when shooting above 33.1% as a team from three-point range.
- Las Vegas and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.
Storm Recent Performance
- While the Storm are putting up 79.0 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 81.0 a contest.
- While Seattle is surrendering 86.4 points per game in 2023, it has been worse over its previous 10 games, allowing 87.4 points per contest.
- The Storm are draining 10.0 treys per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.8 more than their average for the season (9.2). Likewise, they sport a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (36.4%) compared to their season average from downtown (35.5%).
