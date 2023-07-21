Spain vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 21
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On July 21 at 3:30 AM ET, in the opening round of Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Spain will play Costa Rica.
Go to Fox Sports 1 to watch Spain play Costa Rica.
How to Watch Spain vs. Costa Rica
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
Spain Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Costa Rica
|July 21
|-
|Home
|Zambia
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Japan
|July 31
|-
|Away
Spain's Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, Spain lost 2-1 to the United States.
- In the competition, Jennifer Hermoso scored three goals.
- Lucia Garcia added one goal and one assist at that tournament.
- So far this year, Spain is 5-0-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it went 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).
- Spain's 9-0 win over Vietnam earlier this year on July 13 was the last time that Spain took on a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Misa Rodriguez #1
- Ona Batlle #2
- Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3
- Irene Paredes #4
- Ivana Andres #5
- Aitana Bonmati #6
- Irene Guerrero #7
- Mariona #8
- Esther Gonzalez #9
- Jennifer Hermoso #10
- Alexia Putellas #11
- Oihane Hernandez #12
- Enith Salon #13
- Laia Codina #14
- Eva Navarro #15
- Maria Perez #16
- Alba Redondo #17
- Salma Paralluelo #18
- Olga Carmona #19
- Rocio Galvez #20
- Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21
- Athenea Del Castillo #22
- Cata Coll #23
Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spain
|July 21
|-
|Away
|Japan
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Zambia
|July 31
|-
|Home
Costa Rica's Recent Performance
- Costa Rica did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, which was held in France.
- Costa Rica went 2-1-7 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and conceding 16. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (three goals scored, two allowed).
- Costa Rica's 2-0 win over Haiti earlier this year on July 3 was the last time that Costa Rica took on a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Genesis Perez #1
- Gabriela Guillen #2
- Maria Coto #3
- Mariana Benavides #4
- Valeria Del Campo #5
- Carol Sanchez #6
- Melissa Herrera #7
- Mariela Campos #8
- Maria Salas #9
- Gloriana Villalobos #10
- Raquel Rodriguez #11
- Maria Paula Elizondo #12
- Emilie Valenciano #13
- Priscilla Chinchilla #14
- Cristin Granados #15
- Katherine Alvarado #16
- Sofia Varela #17
- Priscilla Tapia #18
- Alexandra Pinell #19
- Fabiola Villalobos #20
- Sheika Scott #21
- Catalina Estrada #22
- Daniela Solera #23
