Friday, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 14, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Tigers.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .067.

Moore has gotten a hit in two of 14 games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Moore has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .067 AVG .067 .176 OBP .176 .133 SLG .267 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

