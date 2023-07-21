Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 14, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Tigers.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .067.
- Moore has gotten a hit in two of 14 games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Moore has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.067
|AVG
|.067
|.176
|OBP
|.176
|.133
|SLG
|.267
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 39th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
