As action in the Hamburg nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jule Niemeier against Daria Saville. Niemeier's odds are +900 to win this tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Niemeier at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Niemeier's Next Match

Niemeier will play Saville in the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27 at 5:00 AM ET, after defeating Yulia Putintseva in the previous round 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Niemeier is listed at -165 to win her next matchup against Saville.

Niemeier Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Niemeier beat No. 58-ranked Putintseva, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Niemeier is 13-18 over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Niemeier is 2-5 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Through 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), Niemeier has played 22.7 games per match. She won 47.4% of them.

In her seven matches on a clay surface over the past year, Niemeier has averaged 20.3 games.

Niemeier has won 30.8% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games over the past year.

On clay over the past 12 months, Niemeier has been victorious in 52.9% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.

