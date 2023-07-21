Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 110 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in baseball, slugging .389.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 428 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.183).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (6-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Miller is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.

Miller is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan

