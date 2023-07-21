How to Watch the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 110 total home runs.
- Seattle is 24th in baseball, slugging .389.
- The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 428 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' .310 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.183).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (6-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Miller is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.
- Miller is looking to collect his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|L 10-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
