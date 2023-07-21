The Seattle Mariners (48-48) and the Toronto Blue Jays (54-43) will clash in the series opener on Friday, July 21 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller getting the nod for the Mariners and Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound for the Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Blue Jays -105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.66 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.13 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 34 (54%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 34-29 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Tom Murphy 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

