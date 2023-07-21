Player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .246/.310/.399 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 84 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.368/.398 on the year.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles and two walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 19 starts this season.

Kikuchi has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 39th, 1.276 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 4.2 2 2 1 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 6 5.0 8 4 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 4.1 7 5 5 7 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 99 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.342/.451 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 129 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .316/.348/.493 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 19 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

