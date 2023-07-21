Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +195
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th defensively with 361.7 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. As underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Also, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.