Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has recorded a hit in 60 of 96 games this year (62.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 37.5% of his games this season (36 of 96), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.221
|AVG
|.266
|.275
|OBP
|.318
|.405
|SLG
|.452
|19
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|28
|73/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Kikuchi (7-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.13), 41st in WHIP (1.276), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among pitchers who qualify.
