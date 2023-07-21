2023 The Open Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Tommy Fleetwood is the current leader (+2500) at the 2023 The Open Championship after one round of play.
The Open Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 1:35 AM ET
- Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club
- Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards
The Open Championship Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET
- Current Rank: 32nd (E)
- Odds to Win: +700
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|3
|3
|32nd
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 9:48 AM ET
- Current Rank: 19th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +900
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|19th
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 4:58 AM ET
- Current Rank: 89th (+3)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|74
|+3
|1
|4
|89th
Cameron Smith
- Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET
- Current Rank: 48th (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Smith Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+1
|4
|5
|48th
Brooks Koepka
- Tee Time: 9:37 AM ET
- Current Rank: 19th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Koepka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|19th
The Open Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jordan Spieth
|13th (-2)
|+2000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|32nd (E)
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|19th (-1)
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|48th (+1)
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|19th (-1)
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|19th (-1)
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1st (-5)
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|66th (+2)
|+2500
|Dustin Johnson
|89th (+3)
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|48th (+1)
|+2800
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.