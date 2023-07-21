The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has nine doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .275.

Murphy has recorded a hit in 19 of 34 games this season (55.9%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has an RBI in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .286 AVG .261 .365 OBP .286 .643 SLG .413 10 XBH 5 5 HR 1 7 RBI 4 17/6 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings