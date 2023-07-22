A.J. Pollock -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .173 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 16 of 48 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In four games this year, he has homered (8.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (16.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.3%).

He has scored in 11 games this year (22.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .129 AVG .228 .195 OBP .262 .257 SLG .404 5 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 20/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings