A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .173 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 16 of 48 games this year (33.3%) Pollock has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (8.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Pollock has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (16.7%), with more than one RBI in four of them (8.3%).
- He has scored in 11 games this year (22.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.129
|AVG
|.228
|.195
|OBP
|.262
|.257
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|20/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second.
