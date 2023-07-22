Dylan Moore -- hitting .105 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .063.
  • Moore has gotten a hit in two of 15 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Moore has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
.059 AVG .067
.158 OBP .176
.118 SLG .267
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 10/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
