Kolten Wong -- hitting .143 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .157 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
  • Wong has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Wong has picked up an RBI in 19.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (24.6%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 28
.127 AVG .183
.233 OBP .243
.165 SLG .247
3 XBH 4
0 HR 1
6 RBI 9
21/8 K/BB 21/7
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9).
