Kolten Wong -- hitting .143 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .157 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 19.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (24.6%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .127 AVG .183 .233 OBP .243 .165 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 9 21/8 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings