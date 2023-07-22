The Toronto Blue Jays and Danny Jansen will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-140). A 7-run total has been listed for the game.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -140 +115 7 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (37.9%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 1-7 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 97 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 21-24 16-17 33-29 37-34 12-12

