Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' named starter, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 110 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 431 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (8-5) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has 10 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins L 10-3 Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins W 5-0 Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Bryce Miller Yusei Kikuchi 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Logan Gilbert Kevin Gausman 7/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Woo Alek Manoah 7/24/2023 Twins - Away Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/25/2023 Twins - Away George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/26/2023 Twins - Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Gilbert -

