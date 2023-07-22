Jewell Loyd's Seattle Storm (4-17) have a home matchup with the Chicago Sky (8-13) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, July 22. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET.

In Chicago's last game, it lost to Phoenix 80-62. The Sky were led by Kahleah Copper, who finished with 17 points and two blocks, and Courtney Williams, with nine points, six rebounds and two steals. With Ezi Magbegor leading the team with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks, Seattle ended up losing to Las Vegas 79-63 in their last game.

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-120 to win)

Sky (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+100 to win)

Storm (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are ninth in the WNBA on offense (78.2 points scored per game) and worst defensively (86 points allowed).

On the boards, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (34 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.2 per game).

At 17.4 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

Seattle is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (13.9) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.8).

The Storm are the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Seattle is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.2%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Storm are putting up fewer points at home (75 per game) than away (82.6). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (82.6) than on the road (90.6).

Seattle averages fewer rebounds per game at home (34) than away (34.1), and it gives up more boards at home (37.8) than away (34.1).

This year the Storm are averaging fewer assists at home (16.3 per game) than away (18.8).

At home, Seattle commits 13.8 turnovers per game, 0.2 fewer than on the road (14). The team forces 15 turnovers per game at home, 2.8 more than on the road (12.2).

At home the Storm drain 8.1 treys per game, 2.2 less than on the road (10.3). They shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc at home, 3.9% lower than away (37.2%).

At home, Seattle concedes 7.8 treys per game, 0.9 fewer than away (8.7). It allows 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 2.9% lower than away (39.8%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won three, or 16.7%, of the 18 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Sky are 3-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle has 10 wins in 20 games against the spread this year.

Seattle's ATS record as a 1.5-point underdog or greater is 9-9.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

