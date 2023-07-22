Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this season (62.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|45
|.231
|AVG
|.266
|.283
|OBP
|.318
|.410
|SLG
|.452
|19
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|28
|74/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.03), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
