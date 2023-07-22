After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this season (62.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.8%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .231 AVG .266 .283 OBP .318 .410 SLG .452 19 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 28 74/13 K/BB 53/11 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings