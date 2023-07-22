Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .251 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (59 of 94), with at least two hits 25 times (26.6%).
- In 6.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven home a run in 29 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.254
|AVG
|.247
|.332
|OBP
|.312
|.420
|SLG
|.324
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|38/14
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
