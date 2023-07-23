After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .160 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 36.2% of his 58 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (20.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .134 AVG .183 .237 OBP .243 .171 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 22/8 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings